Astro Colony - parallel universes now safe to use!

Hey Colonizers!

The new update is here!

It improves many systems, so they can work, save and load in multiple universes.

You can keep progressing and rest assured that your creations are safe in another dimension!

Now it is also possible to unlock the last achievement "END GAME" just by reaching the last universe!

In the future parallel universes will bring more challenges and higher difficulty level, more recipes to unlock, more technologies and unique objects / plants to discover!

Next time I will make possible to bring space station with you!

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

Fixed an issue where recipe started twice after reloading the game

Fixed Harpoon Connector conveyor belts

Fixed an issue where oxygen barrier can be visible in other universes

Fixed an issue where asteroid catchers can affect parallel universe

Fixed an issue where loading a savegame in parallel universe would lead to planet removal

I am now focusing back on the remaining multiplayer problems.

The most common reported problem is swapping items for clients, which I am going to resolve.

Please be patient and supportive :)