Enter the House Recruitment Contest until December 7!

Conqueror’s Blade: Scorpio has arrived, and in honour of the new Season, you can win rewards for your best recruitment strategies!

From now until December 7, you can enter our House Recruitment Contest and create an enlistment video to win prizes. Display your best creativity to invite new players to your House and you’ll be one step closer to victory!

Here’s what you need to do:

Make a short video (maximum 1 minute in length) in which you invite players to join your House. Think outside the box!

Share your video on the Contest Discord channel.

No third-party media is allowed, and only one video can be submitted per House.

The top three videos will be featured on our social media channels, where your recruitment efforts can reach thousands of potential House members!

As well as the added visibility for your House, the following rewards will also be yours:

First Place: 1,100 Sovereigns, 5x Large Chests of Bronze, 5x Large Chests of Silver, 3x 30-Day Premium Account Time, and 5x 10-Battle Hero XP Cards

1,100 Sovereigns, 5x Large Chests of Bronze, 5x Large Chests of Silver, 3x 30-Day Premium Account Time, and 5x 10-Battle Hero XP Cards Second Place: 525 Sovereigns, 4x Large Chests of Bronze, 4x Large Chests of Silver, 2x 30-Day Premium Account Time, and 4x 10-Battle Hero XP Cards

525 Sovereigns, 4x Large Chests of Bronze, 4x Large Chests of Silver, 2x 30-Day Premium Account Time, and 4x 10-Battle Hero XP Cards Third Place: 200 Sovereigns, 3x Large Chests of Bronze, 3x Large Chests of Silver, 1x 30-Day Premium Account Time, and 3x 10-Battle Hero XP Cards

Good luck, and make sure you enter before December 7 (23:59 CET)!