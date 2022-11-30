Update [8]//Patch 0.9.0.0



Hello, Principals! We got some updates for you!

A new champion has arrived in Valthiria! He’s a bard named Emerson Lake.

Wait a minute, a bard? Why did he even go to a hero academy? Emerson wants to find an art treasure that has been lost for a long time, but one of the necessary conditions to find the treasure is that he needs to have the values of a hero.

He comes from a family of prosperous merchants who measure success solely by money, and his family sees his dedication to art as a waste. Can Emerson prove to his family that success is not only measured by material things?

Curious to see Emerson in action? Check out this teaser video!

You can enjoy the adventure of Emerson and other champions with a gamepad. Yup, VAHSS2 can now also be played with a gamepad controller! Although it's still an early build, we ensure it won't disrupt your fun. But if you experience some inconveniences, make sure to let us know your issues. Don't worry; you can still choose to play the game using a keyboard and mouse as the default by going to settings.

This update includes:

Changelogs:

Added controller support

Revamped Building Mode UI

Performance optimization

Quest improvements

Removed Dormitory and Arc Silo building cost and efficiency

Added "Claim All" button to Achievements

Added new Champion character: Emerson Lake

Improved collectible object on quests

Text and typo corrections

Art assets bugfix

Fixed several tutorial texts

Added missing information on several UIs

NOTE: Controller implementation is still work in progress. Some have no button prompts, bugs and more. Your feedback is much appreciated.

That’s all for this update, Principals! We are getting closer to the official release of the game, and all of us from the VAHSS2 team want to say thank you very much for your support!

See you on the next update, Principals!

