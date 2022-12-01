Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v1.1130.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

A new patch for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now live. This update holds dozens of fixes and improvements. We addressed a bug that resulted in unintended air horn sounds being audible for some players and fixed a bug that caused some audio effects to be absent from specific cutscenes.

Furthermore, the game menu now has an option to skip Fast Travel animations, some missing ray-traced reflections on glass surfaces have been added and multiple visual fixes to ray-traced reflections and shadows have been implemented. The game now also checks for the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver for Miles Morales and warns if it is not installed.

In this patch we also addressed the bug that caused players having to press the Gadget wheel button twice to open it the first time when using a gamepad. Various fixes were made to UI elements, for example the waveform that is shown during audio calls now scales correctly on ultrawide screens.

When booting the game for the first time, or after updating your GPU driver, the game will load pipelines and cache shaders in the background. Depending on your system specifications, this process can take a while and a black screen will be shown. With this update we have improved this process by assigning more CPU power to make it faster and show the loading icon for a longer period.

Patch Notes

Removed unintended air horn sounds that could occur in some cutscenes for some players.

Fixed an issue that resulted in mission audio effects in certain cutscenes.

Added a menu option to skip Fast Travel animations.

Visual improvements to ray-traced reflections and shadows.

Added missing ray-traced reflections for some glass surfaces.

Improved the process of loading pipelines and caching shaders on first startup.

The waveform shown during calls and radio broadcasts now scales correctly on ultrawide aspect ratios.

Fixed a bug that caused edge blur to be visible on 32:9 aspect ratios when using certain upscaling settings.

Addressed a bug that could cause players to get stuck after using Fast Travel for the first time.

Fixed a bug that caused Crime Missions not to load under certain conditions.

Addressed a bug that caused players having to press the Gadget wheel button twice to open it the first time when using a gamepad.

Various UI bugfixes, including fixes for ultrawide aspect ratios.

Added gyro support on Steam Deck for gameplay segments that let players examine objects.

Improved stability and performance.

Various minor bugfixes.