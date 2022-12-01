ARCADE game mode

We have listened to your feedback, and we have set the Arcade mode as the primary game mode, which is the one you like the most.

Now you can enjoy this game mode as the primary game mode. But also, you will not have to do without the script, and you will be able to use the ship as the main character.

For those who prefer the previous mode: The previous story mode is accessible from options, as well as if you want to play with Novichiva in Arcade mode. We have not removed anything.

We have also taken the opportunity to make several improvements, such as having the immersion zones available directly from the menu.

We hope that all these changes are to your liking. We have made them with a lot of love and passion.