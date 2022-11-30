Hotfix 0.6.15.1 is here!

We continue to work on fixing bugs!

For a long time, we have been receiving complaints from players about twitches and jerks in the movement of characters. In this small fix, we tried to get rid of this problem. We consider this update important, so without waiting for the next update, we make it available now!

Feel free to tell us about bugs in the game, we study them all and send them for revision.

A few of the issues we know of that are in the pipeline for fixing are incorrect display of bonus cards (For example, a player picking up a "bomb" card can get a "first aid kit"), there are problems with the game user interface. Sometimes elements and inscriptions do not appear or disappear. We are aware of these bugs and are working on fixing them! But we want to note that we give priority in solving problems to more significant bugs, which directly affect the perception of the gameplay.