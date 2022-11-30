Hello, Ascended!
Here is bugfixing patch 1.1.6.9., which fixes an issue that caused skills to become unresponsive, resolves several softlocks, and adds some more tweaks to Wolcen's online component.
Please keep your issue reports coming! You can also reach out to us on our Discord.
- Fixed an issue which would cause active skills and dodging to not respond to player input after interacting with certain objects.
- Fixed a backend issue which would sometimes cause a "Disconnected from Server" error when loading into characters with large amounts of items.
- Plugged various server-side memory leaks.
- Revised the targeting behaviour for player Summons. They should now be less clingy and more eager to engage enemies.
- Fixed a navmesh issue which could sometimes cause the player to be trapped or have limited movement during the "What Lies Below" mission.
- Fixed an issue where the the hunt trail would fail to spawn correctly during the campaign's Hunt Tutorial sequence.
- Fixed an issue which would prevent the player from being able to complete the "Clear the area" objective of Chapter II's The Darkest Dusk mission.
- Resolved an issue where the environment map of an Expedition's third level would fail to load, sending the player into the hungering void.
- Fixed a curious issue which would cause the player to die if they stayed idle for an extended period of time after killing certain bosses in the campaign.
- Resolved an issue in multiplayer where Player A would not see Player B's movement or rotation, and instead see them "teleport" around.
- Resolved an instance where the player's quest feed would fail to update for some time after dying during Chapter III's "The Gates of Fury".
- Fixed several visual issues that would result from quitting to the main menu and reloading during Chapter II's "Cordial Invitation".
- Fixed an interaction between Wings of Ishmir and Bladestorm which would negatively impact player damage.
- Fixed an issue where Aether Jump's "Spatial Puppeteer" ASM would incorrectly place enemies depending on game latency.
- We've kindly asked Wolcen's monsters to stop spawning out of bounds or below the ground during certain endgame operations.
- Fixed a desynchronisation of the cursor graphic and its actual position when switching to a resolution of 1600x1200.
- Prevented Sovereign Shout from briefly affecting the lighting in certain level environments.
- Closed an item duplication exploit. Naughty.
- Closed a crafting rollback exploit that would cause a server crash.
- Cleaned up graphical elements in the small cave secondary area.
Changed depots in wolcen_testing branch