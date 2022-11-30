Good evening, dear players!

It has been almost a week since the game was launched.

The members of the group have carefully read every comment left by the players for us,

First of all, thank you all players for your support and affirmation!

We have also summarized and deeply reflected on the deficiencies pointed out by everyone. Your comments are really valuable!

We will humbly listen to players' suggestions, learn from the experience and lessons of this time, and hope to bring you better works in the future!

Secondly, we have tried our best to investigate and solve the problems that everyone reported one by one. If there are any omissions, players can let us know in the community or in the announcement!

[Important update]:

~ Added a new name renaming system, which can be modified at any time in the settings interface;

~Fixed the bug that the achievements "Heavy Light" and "Same Return" could not be triggered;

~ Added a high-speed fast-forward function, and added shortcut key prompts for related functions on the settings page;

[UI]:

~Fixed the UI display effect of the chapter selection interface;

~Fix the problem that some traditional Chinese texts are displayed incorrectly;

~Fixed the problem that the current language display is incorrect after restarting the game;

[Archive]:

~Remove the extra "event" text in the archive;

~Fix the problem that the background becomes black after loading the file;

~Fixed the setting and display problems that cannot be set in full screen and other resolutions, and after this update, after entering the game, it will be displayed in full screen by default;

~ Autosave is highlighted;

[Function]:

~Adjust the Esc key to pop up the pop-up window of "whether to exit the game", change the hidden UI to the right mouse button (some players may accidentally press Esc, mistakenly think that the UI is hidden is a bug), and display the UI as the left mouse button ;

[In-Game]:

~Fixed the missing facial expression of Lihui after loading the file, and the character was not highlighted normally;

~Adjust the problem that when there is no voice in the subsequent dialogue, the last sentence will continue to play until the end of the voice;

~Fixed the problem of skipping to the next sentence when the voice is not fully played in the text message interface

~Adjust the color of the option to prevent the option from being unrecognizable under a black background;