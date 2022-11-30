 Skip to content

Rhythm Any Music update for 30 November 2022

Update 2.2

Build 10046637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, an improvement was made in the detection of notes and long notes.

Now your experience is much more complete.

Download now!

