Patch V1.0.5.3

Just another patch before Christmas, here is what we have done:
-For keyboard players, you can now remap all keys.
-If you die in an endless pit or trap pits, your dead body will appear at a reachable place near it.
-Reduced doge chance of the faction bosses, so they are comparatively easier to be defeated.
- Overall player balance in later maps, increased player damage resistances.
Next: We will keep working on improving loading time and New Game+, please stay tuned for future updates.
