 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Light update for 4 December 2022

Patch V1.0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10046546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

Just another patch before Christmas, here is what we have done:

-For keyboard players, you can now remap all keys.

-If you die in an endless pit or trap pits, your dead body will appear at a reachable place near it.

-Reduced doge chance of the faction bosses, so they are comparatively easier to be defeated.

  • Overall player balance in later maps, increased player damage resistances.

Next: We will keep working on improving loading time and New Game+, please stay tuned for future updates.

Best,
Mirari

Changed files in this update

Dark Light Content Depot 1134521
  • Loading history…
Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link