Patch V1.0.5.3

Hi All,

Just another patch before Christmas, here is what we have done:

-For keyboard players, you can now remap all keys.

-If you die in an endless pit or trap pits, your dead body will appear at a reachable place near it.

-Reduced doge chance of the faction bosses, so they are comparatively easier to be defeated.

Overall player balance in later maps, increased player damage resistances.

Next: We will keep working on improving loading time and New Game+, please stay tuned for future updates.

Best,

Mirari