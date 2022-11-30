 Skip to content

DiggerOnline update for 30 November 2022

New transport "Tank"

30 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is released in the official mod:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2895461911

In the new version of the game, we have expanded the capabilities of Digger Lua Script by adding several new functions that allow us to implement unique behavior for machines.

Your imagination is only limited by your skill. As a demonstration, we have created a new tank game object that can rotate the turret and fire projectiles that destroy the game map. You can find the full implementation of this mod inside DiggerDeveloperPackageV10.

Changed files in this update

