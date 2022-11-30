Patch 0.48

Now the game acceleration option has been moved directly to the run start settings instead of the store, in addition to which the player will get a small bonus to rarity for playing in accelerated mode.

Scammer reworked.

Now points of interest should not spawn on top of each other (there may still be problems, need to test).

Mechanics "Movement" - It is triggered after passing a certain distance. (previously worked on the time of movement).

Saws - now recharge from movement, not time (which at 35 is a little less than one and a half times faster if you're actively moving), lifetime +1.

Chakrum - base damage + 3, level damage +2.

“Chicken” - CD 11 -> 7.

Coin toss - now costs 1->3 coins (2->6 for the improved version)

Clubs - Juggle automatically. Halved the bonus to juggling damage. Duration -4.

Pyromancy - slows in a small radius. Speed (for specialization) increased.

Trident - now the time it is held in his hands is scaled from the lifetime.

Tomahawk - now when firing to the right is aimed at the nearest enemy, as in the synthesized version. (The synthesized version remains the same).

Wolf - Damage -1 :(