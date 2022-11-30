Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.031 UPDATE

★ A new music pack is now available
'VIVID:TUNE' Pack - 6,400 ARKK
- 「Infinity」 by PIKASONIC
- 「Replay & Action」 by KARUT
- 「All I want」 by awfuless
★ Daily Rewards of December 2022 have been updated!
- The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on December 1st.
- Main Rewards
13th reward : Icon "a crisp winter"
26th reward : Banner "Memories of December"
★ Daily Rewards of June 2022 have been added to the shop.
- Icon 'Beware of strong winds!' / 8,000 ARKK
- Banner 'Beware of direct sunlight!' / 17,000 ARKK
★ Some bugs have been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where notes came down before the countdown ended during pauses and resumes during long note processing.
