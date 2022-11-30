Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.031 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10046425 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy





★ A new music pack is now available

'VIVID:TUNE' Pack - 6,400 ARKK

「Infinity」 by PIKASONIC

「Replay & Action」 by KARUT

「All I want」 by awfuless

★ Daily Rewards of December 2022 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on December 1st.

Main Rewards

13th reward : Icon "a crisp winter"

26th reward : Banner "Memories of December"

★ Daily Rewards of June 2022 have been added to the shop.

Icon 'Beware of strong winds!' / 8,000 ARKK

Banner 'Beware of direct sunlight!' / 17,000 ARKK

★ Some bugs have been fixed.