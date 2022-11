Share · View all patches · Build 10046406 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 11:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

We released a tiny hotfix today:

Fixed a bug with paths automatically built when selecting them in the construction menu.

Fixed missing resource icons in the last order in the first tutorial mission.

Fixed an incorrect description of the Reinforced Road.

Thank you for all your reports! You can expect more changes and fixes in the next bi-weekly Update on December 8.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games