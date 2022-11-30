Patch #2 for Caves and Critters

Greetings Keepers

we fixed a few more things, following your reports. The most important one, which is also the reason we didn't want to wait until the next bigger update, is a crash that can happen with the scanner cave. The game would crash if you'd activate the scanner cave quickly after adding the last resource. This was due to the resource still existing and trying to move into the right slot, but the slot being deleted as soon as the cave is activated. The deletion happened to free some resources, as the slot is not needed after the cave was used.

We also added a small fun thing we wanted to do for a long time: more variation in the initial animation, with the monster that gets landed on. I hope we can add more in the future. I consider it our version of a simpsons couch gag ;) (and yes, maybe also an option to turn that off).

Changelog v2.1.17

fixed crash when scanner cave was used while drop was still being placed into socket

added new intro monsters getting landed on

fixed worm spawning outside of map

fixed shield overcharge being white. It's now back to the way it was before.

fix lag spike when fog in the overworld would spawn

As always should you encounter any bugs or issues while playing, please visit our support desk where someone can assist you https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1