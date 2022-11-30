We invite you to take part in a new event - the Shattered Blade!

While the event lasts, monsters of at least 5 levels from yours may drop debris, combining which, you can get various useful things to improve equipment and increase the chance of finding an item, as well as a cumulative boost that will be in effect throughout the event and a week after it.

When you combine two restored blades, you can get a new title - "Blade Master" (increases damage, attack speed and spells by 1%.), ​​As well as strengthening "Sharp Blade" (increases ability damage, attack speed and spells by 5%. Can stack up to 6 times, up to a 10% bonus.), which will be valid for the entire event and a week after.

While the premium account is active, the chance of dropping debris is doubled.

Killing a representative of the opposite faction allows you to pick up half of the debris that he had with him, and once a day your faction will receive a boost for the number of combined items of this event.

Good luck with your adventure!