My Garage update for 30 November 2022

UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10046256

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new bike (and new parts for both bikes)
Fixed automatic transmission going in N
Added more clues for jobs (now it tells if there are damaged or crashed parts that are not letting to finish job)

Changed files in this update

My Garage Content Depot 1578391
