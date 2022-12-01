Patch 1.07

Please note that checkpoint saves on the first three missions are incompatible with this update and require you to restart the corresponding mission. No overall campaign progress is affected.

Features:

For this patch, we focused on major updates to the first 3 missions of the game. We made numerous tweaks to all 3, and don’t want to give away any spoilers, so we’ll keep the summary of these changes down to the goals we were trying to achieve.

For the first two missions, our goal was to speed them up and increase the difficulty. Both missions should be much quicker now, and there is more challenge in specific moments to help increase the excitement. We also give access to more units during the 2nd mission to help ramp up the complexity of the game a little faster.

For mission three, we did a significant amount of rebalancing, including adjusting the enemy make-up throughout the mission to provide more challenge and excitement. This should be reflected on all difficulty levels.

We’re still actively observing players and reading notes and will continue to make further adjustments based on feedback. Thanks so much and please keep the feedback coming!

Gameplay Fixes:

● Fixed an issue where watchtowers being destroyed while in the progress of being upgraded have their model and progress UI stuck.

● Fixed a case where archers engaging an enemy unit would block the attack path of melee units behind.

● Fixed a case where archers garrisoned in watchtowers would not shoot.

● Corpse scaling and coloring fixes.

● Multiple combat animation fixes.

● Multiple stabilization fixes.

Campaign Mission Fixes:

● “The Flames of War”: fixed a case where enemy units could get stuck in a closing gate.

● “The Flames of War”: fixed a case where the "Defeat Captain Vitelli" objective could be activated too early.

● “The Flames of War”: fixed a case where the user could avoid entering the "Leave the city" objective.

● “Soldiers of Fortune”: fixed a case where the player was unable to choose squads with a keyboard bind after setting the Raven Company members free

● “The Deceiver”: fixed a case where Ulrich would teleport to its target during the final bossfight.

● Fixed player unit orders in “Si Vis Pacem” and “Para Bellum” missions.

● Fixed multiple single player mission scripts that used teleport functionality.

● Multiple single player mission script stabilization fixes.

● Multiple cutscene and cutscene animation fixes.

● Multiple minor level visual tweaks.

Multiplayer Fixes:

● Conquest: Gascoigne skill icons fixed on hero details screen.

● Conquest: Fix skirmish AI stopping its advance too early on 2v2 maps when enemy has only one player

● Last Man Standing: Fixed a case where Theoderic’s weapon would disappear after throwing an axe.

● Fixed a case when downloading the leaderboard would break the display of player progression locally until the game is restarted.

● Network communication optimization

UI Fixes:

● Missing thousand separators added to multiple numerical displays.

● Irrelevant status effects removed from revivable hero badge.

● Reduced film grain effect on victory and defeat screens of “Winter’s Fury” mission.

● Multiple hotkey fixes.

● Multiple gamepad navigation fixes.

● Multiple UI layout fixes.

● Multiple localization fixes.

Audio Fixes:

● Fixed Guido’s voice in mission “The Severance”.

● Music fix during cutscene in mission “The Severance”.

● Fixed warning callout in “Last Man Standing” mode.

● Palisade construction sound variations added.