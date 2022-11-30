Update notes for v0.9.1a today!

After the current feedback, we understand that the biggest demand of everyone at present is that the fault tolerance rate is too low and the block is too harsh. The following adjustments will be made and this version will be updated after a short test. The key issues that you have reported will also be adjusted in the next version.

0.9.1a adjustment

Overall level difficulty reduced

Significantly reduce the strength of the Moon Maker Creep

Reduce all weapons to block blood from non-precision blocks

Extended precision block determination time

Temporarily eliminate damage when bats and mosquitoes are hit

Greatly increased the blue fire drop of the novice boss "Guardian"

The Flashback Skill, Firebrand, is our initiative, somewhat adventurous system, and it's the core idea that was finalized from early testing. After becoming proficient, there will be a refreshing combat experience.

The current game is the first version of EA, and the difficulty of the game may be not make sense.

Thank you for your support and understanding.