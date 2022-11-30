The Road to the Foundation - Alpha Branch Update V0.7.03

Morning everyone, fellow cultivators! We’re glad to be here once again to share the latest news on the development of Immortal Life. As discussed in the eighth volume of the Sunset Inn Messageboard, all changes happening during the rest of the year will be only available in the Alpha branch of the game. It means that everyone will be able to test an early version of new features, missions, and locations at the same time YiFang Studios uses everybody’s feedback to solve issues.

In addition to this reminder, we must warn you that English and Japanese support will be added at a later date. This decision has to do with the convenience of waiting for the patch to be ready before starting such delicate work as the translation of the game. Please bear all this in mind before going deep into this new update.

That said, it’s time to explore the new content available in the Alpha branch later this week, as well as some new optimization changes made to improve the game experience and your immersion in the world of Immortal Life.

New content

Main quest extended: Brother Xie has a rebuilding plan to regain the past glory of the Guiyun Sect. Will it be as effective as he promises? Help him find out!

New area: Lianyun Peak.

New map: Spiritual Cave.

Ride your sword to explore some special areas located at the Flower Mystic Realm and the Hot Sand Mystic Realm.

New sect facility: Training Ground.

New characters ready for recruitment: Zuo Li and Lin Wanxi.

New personal stories for Yang Ziqin and Ji Yaohua.

The Foundation Early Stage is now ready for cultivators to breakthrough!

Brother Xie will teach you some spells with the new Skill Training System after the Training Ground has been rebuilt — you will notice that some of them change when reaching a certain power level!

The Alchemy System and the Artifact System will be available to unlock from the Lianyun Peak.

Unlock the Rare Plants System by getting seeds from the new Hot Sand Mystic Realm.

Unlock a new trade road, the Hot Sand Ridge, after defeating the boss of the Hot Sand Mystic Realm.

New furniture sets: Misty Rain Set, Heroine Set, Mechanism Set, Wish Set, Graceful Set.

The new sect level, Thriving With Each Passing Day, will let you unlock the new trade routes to Yishan Town and Mechanism Town.

Get 3 new plants from Yishan Town.

Unlock 9 new cooking recipes to delight the sect members!

You will notice there are new monsters for all mystic realms.

3 new Lucky Fish specimens are ready to redeem.

You can now visit Mu Xia, Wei Hong, You Jinhe and Song Yantong’s rooms at the sect headquarters.

Optimization changes

Misty Valley’s Mine has been redesigned.

We reduced the amount of information displayed on the map and made some adjustments to the icons and the colors we use.

Pricing has been adjusted for some items.

The drop rate has been adjusted too.

The cultivator skills and the damage caused by monsters have been rebalanced.

NPC daily routine adjusted.

We removed the General or Outdoor limitations for some decorative items.

Now you can customize the color of the Seeds bag.

Characters’ last and first names will be now separated by a space.

Bugs fixed

Fixed a bug that caused the damage dealt to enemies when using Divine Perception to be different from the number defined in the skill description.

HOW TO JOIN THE ALPHA BRANCH OF IMMORTAL LIFE

Step 1: For your safety, start backing up your save files!

This is the most important step as the files of the Alpha branch that will be saved in your Cloud storage will replace those you saved locally, damaging them permanently in the process. To prevent this, disable the Cloud Saving feature and visit the following path to copy the folder with your local saves to another safe location in your computer. Don’t switch to the Alpha test before taking this step.

Save Path: [Steam Library Path]/common/一方灵田/SavesDir/[A folder with numbers in its name]

Step 2: Switch the branch from your Steam library

Right-click Immortal Life in your Steam Library.

Choose Properties…

Choose BETAS tab in the Properties menu.

Enter the code, zhongtian2022 and click Check Code.

Click the select button and choose alpha – alpha test to activate the new branch.

You want to switch back? No problem, click the drop-down menu again and choose none – it will take you back to the Default branch.

And that’s all for today, dear cultivators. If you think there’s any feature, substory or recipe that should be included in the next version of the game, let us know and we will take it into consideration. Also, remember that we love seeing how much you enjoy testing the new content, so please share all your screenshots with us! We love to show people how creative you guys can be.

Have a great day,

YiFang & 2PGames