2022-11-30 hotfixes

-Blucher's sprite is edited and his smoke stack's hitbox is adjusted.
-Archibald's voice-over is added in the build.
-From now on, Chaticus(King Crab) prevents dash even below the body.
-Fixed a bug where Dolphin doesn't spew out the spike when they dive.
-You can now "consistently" juggle enemies with lantern and boomerang.
-Credit is adjusted to reflect the new VA.
Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 30 November 2022
