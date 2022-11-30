 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magenta Horizon Playtest update for 30 November 2022

2022-11-30 hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10045934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Blucher's sprite is edited and his smoke stack's hitbox is adjusted.
-Archibald's voice-over is added in the build.
-From now on, Chaticus(King Crab) prevents dash even below the body.
-Fixed a bug where Dolphin doesn't spew out the spike when they dive.
-You can now "consistently" juggle enemies with lantern and boomerang.
-Credit is adjusted to reflect the new VA.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2119501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link