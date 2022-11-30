2022-11-30 hotfixes

-Blucher's sprite is edited and his smoke stack's hitbox is adjusted.

-Archibald's voice-over is added in the build.

-From now on, Chaticus(King Crab) prevents dash even below the body.

-Fixed a bug where Dolphin doesn't spew out the spike when they dive.

-You can now "consistently" juggle enemies with lantern and boomerang.

-Credit is adjusted to reflect the new VA.