0.6.9.5 Update

This update is crazy late. Sorry about that! My life is still pretty busy but I've got some fun bite-sized changes to share with y'all this week. Here are da notes!

Orb ammo gets a buff! These rounds no longer hover for a second before changing course to the nearest target. They previously had a 50% damage penalty after this for some reason. No more! Orb ammo is now actually fun to use. I've also updated the sound effect to give it some bass.

New ability for Technician - Breach! - Throw a satchel charge that destroys walls. I've wanted to add something like this for a while but there were lots of details to iron out. You can't currently hack the satchel charges but I'll be updating these things for stuff like that in the future.

Many changes to superfast travel. I resolved a lot of bugs associated with moving crazy fast. The player should now have a much harder time glitching through walls when traveling this fast, and some of the weird movement-skipping should be greatly reduced at certain speed thresholds. If you still wanna slip through walls with this strat, check out the necromancer vocation! This fix was ANNOYING to get working, and it's still not perfect :< I think we're on the right track though.

Added remotehelp and localhelp to autocomplete

you can now press ctrl+backspace to delete full words in the terminal, special thanks to user modern in the discord for decompiling the game and writing the code for this!

Thanks again to everyone who has given DDS a try so far, and a special thanks to everyone who left a review! We still got that perfect streak going. A few more positive reviews and I can start developing that God complex I've always wanted. Fufufufu~ <(￣︶￣)>

