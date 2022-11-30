November 2022 Dev Blog

Share · View all patches · Build 10045856 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 09:19:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the November 2022 Coral Island dev blog!

Please check out our Steam page to wishlist the game and find out more: swg.gg/corstm

This month we'll go over the upcoming Feedback Update. Many of your great suggestions have been applied to the game. Let's take a look at some highlighted additions and end with the full change list.

Please note that the Feedback Update is currently in Beta. Join our Discord to learn more about it!

We're hoping to release Feedback Update in the 2nd/3rd week of December.

Highlighted Additions

Check out some of the highlighted additions below!



[some new hairstyles]



[some new clothing]



[physics added to player hair]



[you can now see a birds-eye view of your farm]



[open the festival pamphlet to see all the activities you can do]







[scale hud, offering and donation icons added]

Player Feedback & Suggestions

Craft from anywhere. Stored resources are now accessible from anywhere when you craft.

Hold the RMB over a tile to display more information about it, ie, the planted crop and the number of days left until harvest

"Donated" icon so you can see if you've donated an item to the museum or not

"Offering" icon added so you can see if an item can be offered to the Goddess

Improved Interactions on farm buildings. It should now be easier to enter/leave farm buildings

Added a button on the relationship tab where you can click to "find" where an NPC is currently on the map (currently not functioning on the controller)

Added a comprehensive sorting feature inside the relationship tab. You can now sort by certain criteria such as, heart level, eligible partners, upcoming birthdays and more

Waiting time for fish to bite has been reduced

Added ability to resize mouse cursor size

Added option to rescale HUD elements like Gameplay HUD and Hotbar.

Added rope as a possible rare spawned item in the mines to make going through a little easier

Reduced the price of moving buildings down from 2000c to 300c

Simplified the flow of acquiring hay. Hay can now be acquired by destroying weeds and grass. For grass, the season that you destroy it will influence the chance of finding hay

Made the mysterious letter date riddle more obvious

Pressing the middle mouse button on a stack of items in a storage container will automatically move them to the next available spot inside the player inventory

Improved sorting option inside chests

Add a sort button for the backpack, press “x” on KB/M to sort by category

Added option to display time in AM/PM. This is currently limited to the gameplay hud clock. Time in other areas of the game is still displayed in 24 hours

Added option to zoom in the camera a bit more

Buffed the price of crop slightly

Rebalanced artisan goods processing time and increase the price of artisan goods

Decorative calendars that are placed inside the house are now functional

Hot pepper can now be placed into Mason Jars

Option to match hair color and eyebrow color

When customizing colors in character customizer, currently selected color will be used as the starting point inside the color wheel

Added map markers in the game for festivals to help you find where they are located, currently limited to festivals

Added hair physics to various player character hair styles

Improve the behavior of spawned wildlife

The 2 gift limit per week now excludes birthday gifts

Nerfed how often legendary fish can be caught, ie Great White Shark

Added storage component to dressers. You can now store clothes inside them and preview outfits. Currently only works on 1 dresser

Tweaked the logic for grass spread, it will no longer destroy crops by creeping over a fence

Added coffers and geodes as possible spawn chance when fishing in various areas

Time now moves twice as slow when inside the Museum, so you can enjoy what you’ve collected without feeling rushed

You can now place chests inside your home

TV shows will disappear the day after you’ve viewed their content. Now you won’t mistakenly see the same show twice (unless there aren’t any new shows left)

Increase chance for rock domino to occur

Rebalance the requirements for explosive

Removed the gap between coop/barn and fences. Animals will no longer slip through

Improved the spawning logic for fish. There should now be more variety in terms of how they spawn

Made Okra behave as it does in real life, now continues bearing crop after harvest

Added text to make clear which quests are not completable and or are still a work in progress

Nonfunctioning Festivals will no longer spawn. The player will also no longer receive mail about them

Added option to remove the “low stamina” screen effect inside the in-game settings.

Reduced the chance for crops to get destroyed during stormy weather.

New Features

Museum donation UI

Lab fossil process UI

Festival pamphlet UI (open to see where the main event and minigames are located)

Soft bristle brush now allows fossils and torn pages to drop

Library book UI

Damaged books now spawn and can be accessed in the library

Museum reward mechanics added

Festival rewards were added for various minigames

Added 4 fruit plants into the game: rambutan, banana, avocado, and dragon fruit

Added option to view farm from bird's eye view, press P inside the farm area to enter/exit this mode. Toggle the UI by pressing T

Added ability to delete save (USE WITH CAUTION)

Cows/sheep will now display all possible interaction options for that day, ie heart and milk icons will show when the animal can be petted and milked/sheared

Improvements/bug fixes

Updated all tool models. They appear like the icons and will reflect the current quality

Add quality stars to upgraded Produce from the lab, ie, seedbags and seedlings

Improved tools use animation. Previously tools disappeared too soon on use

Various typos and grammar have been fixed

Time no longer runs when filling out the feedback form

Ore veins in watergate now drop silver ore

Increased the time it takes for baby animals to become adults

Fixed various clothing-related bugs like the incorrect skin color carrying over after shopping

Simplified shopping for cooking utensils. All utensils are now always available at socket & pan. The featured utensil on the TV show is discounted for the week

Enabled option to donate to Cherry Blossom Potluck

Increase the price of various clothing and furniture

Secret forest shop items and clothing are now functional

Fish bait is now craftable and functional

Updated various UI button prompts for better readability

Fixed overly dark shadows on farm animals

Improved layout of various UI and added cool transition animation

Pressing E and Space during dialogue will now fast forward dialogue

Improve the reward you get for donating 50 items to the Museum as part of the [REDACTED] questline

Added confirmation prompt when leaving mines/diving through the rope and anchor

Added fast travel to hotspring

Controller Support

The game will now detect if the player is plugging a controller and will automatically switch all button prompts into controller mode when the player starts using the controller.

Option screen will now display 2 new tabs, and the player will now be able to review all the action list with its input. (Rebinding input will be supported in the next update)

Hairstyle, Clothing & Decor

Hairstyle : 20

Clothing : 61

Outdoor Decor : 17

Indoor Decor : 24

Thanks for reading,

Stairway Team