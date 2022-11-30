 Skip to content

Drop one NPC to another update for 30 November 2022

Octopus Paul's match Predictor has been added

Share · View all patches · Build 10045750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Exam Simulator has added Mac，Linux，SteamOS (but for non-Windows users, you have to find the game root folder and launch other small games by yourself)

Drop one NPC to another Content Depot 1861701
