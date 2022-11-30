Hotfix v1.03 Released!

Greetings Lords and Ladies,

through the changes introduced in 1.0.2, two critical issues have slipped through our testing process and impacted a small number of our players. Because of the potential severity of these issues, we have immediately issued a fix and are deploying it to you now. We apologize to anyone impacted, and thank you for reporting these problems to us!

Changelog:

Fixes a critical bug which could happen to players that changed keybindings in version 1.00

Servant cooks will now use ingredients taxed by royals if they are marked as usable.

More noticeable updates are on their way and we will be publishing them in the upcomming weeks. Thank you for playing and see you soon!