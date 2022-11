Half month late than the schedule, Battle of Britain, Norway and Atlantic V 1.0.0 is finally released on Steam. Thank you all for your patience and support for the game.

More Sand Table Software games are under development and we hope to bring more wars, in the past, present and future, for playing in the computer by true real-time strategic game lovers.

May past wars never happened, current wars stopped, and no more wars in the future.

Best Regards,

Sand Table Software Team

Nov 30, 2022