Holomento - 🍂Autumn Islands Update🍂 (Version 0.6.2)

Hello Travelers!

Today I'm happy to share Holomento Early Access 0.6.2 -🍂Autumn Islands Update🍂!

This update features lots of new gameplay elements and areas including:

An expanded Autumn Forest and Eventide Pass Region

4 new enemies and 1 new miniboss

The Autumn Islands Dungeon

The Watcher Dungeon Boss

New puzzle mechanics and puzzles throughout the overworld

Grindrails

UI updates

And lots more!

Check out the new trailer right here:



You can read the full patch notes below!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

Expanded Autumn Forest, Eventide Pass and other Regions

Eventide Pass Updates

Added a new alternate journey route from the Eventide Pass through the Autumn Forest to reach the Central Valley

Added a new miniboss arena to the alternate route from Eventide Pass to the Autumn Forest

Added new shortcuts, chests, vases, hives and enemies to the Eventide Pass

Updated camera collisions on the Eventide Pass Bridge to make railings less frustrating

Added new puzzles to the Eventide Pass (including a guaranteed golden chest reward)

Autumn Forest Expansions and Updates

Expanded the Autumn Region to the south and added the "Autumn Wilds" region

Added several puzzles and item unlocks to the Autumn forest

Updated Autumn Forest enemy spawns with new spawning pools including several new enemy types

Updated Autumn Forest enemy drops

Added new elevator shortcut between the Autumn Forest and Autumn Wilds

Added new cave featuring numerous enemy spawns and loot in the Autumn Wilds

Added the Autumn Islands in the distance to all overworld regions

Updated river meshes and lake depth in the Autumn Forest

Added several new shortcuts to the Autumn Wilds

Added grindrails to the Autumn Region

Other Region Updates

Added unlockable grindrails to the desert for quicker traversal across the large region

Added a lighthouse and puzzle to the Central Valley

Added several projectile launcher puzzles throughout the overworld

The Autumn Islands - Holomento's 3rd Dungeon

Added the Autumn Islands Dungeon featuring 10 unique puzzles and 3 alternate routes to experience them each

Added starting islands with introductions to new puzzle mechanics

Added 10 dungeon islands and puzzles

Added new puzzle mechanics including projectile launcher, redirectors, flip-flop platforms, grindrails and more!

Added The Watcher's Domain island

Added The Autumn Islands Dungeon Completion mark for all classes

Added the Autumn Islands Dungeon Gem (Eternal Gem) and it's passive that grants all follower 50% increased damage

The Watcher - Holomento's 3rd Dungeon Boss

Added The Watcher

The Watcher summons its Watcher Beetles throughout the battle and increases the summon rate as the battle carries on

Damaging Watcher Beetles also damages the Watcher

The Watcher is an aggressive foes that will try to melee the Traveler throughout the battle

A good strategy to defeat this foe is keeping distance and focusing Watcher Beetles as he continues to summon them

New Items, Abilities and Passives

Added several new overworld puzzles for unlocking new items

Added the "Dark Wizard Hat" - a L5 Wanderer Hood alternative

Added the "Cloaked Knight Helm" - a L5 Knight Helm/Wanderer Hood alternative

Added "The Colt" - A revolver that has the "Demon's Bane" passive that instantly kills any demon enemies/minibosses

Added the "Witch's Broom" - An accessory that increase movement speed

Add follower items - a new class of accessory that gives the Traveler followers that passively attack foes / give the Traveler other benefits

Added the "Watcher Beetle" - A follower item that gives the Traveler a follower beetle that passively fires projectiles at nearby enemies

Added the "Watcher's Big Beetle" - A boss follower item that gives the Traveler a large follower beetle that passively fires projectile bursts at nearby enemies

Added the "Eternal Gem" - The dungeon gem which grants a passive that increases follower damage by 50%

Enemy Armor System

Some enemies now have an armor stat that reflects projectiles and reduces ranged damage taken.

This stat is shown on enemy healthbars denoted by a shield with the amount of armor indicated (this number is the % of damage reduced from ranged attacks)

The distance projectiles are deflected is tied directly to the amount of armor an enemy has

Armored enemies are more rare and typically more difficult than regular enemies

Grindrails

Added grindrails that allow quick traversal through large areas

Added a grindrail "minigame" where xp can be earned while riding the rail

Grindrails can be activated using buttons, levers and switches

Grindrails can act as shortcuts or may sometimes be the only option to reach high-up or far-off locations (such as in the Autumn Islands dungeon)

Projectile Launchers and Redirectors

Added projectile launchers and redirectors - new puzzle elements that can be used to open doors, activate grindrails, open shortcuts and more!

Redirectors are used to redirect projectiles from launchers (or in some cases Traveler projectiles) in a different direction

Projectile launchers fire projectiles that can be used to activate doors, grindrails, moving platforms/blocks and other interactables

Projectile launcher projectiles will always redirect when hitting redirectors

Some projectile launchers can be controlled and rotated, use this to take aim at redirectors and projectile activators!



Magic Barriers

Added magic barriers that act as dungeon doors both inside the Autumn Islands Dungeon and out.

These barriers can be activated/deactivated using buttons, levers and switches

These barriers block projectiles and travelers

Boss Camps

Added Boss Camps that act as fast-travel target/respawn points in-front of Dungeon Boss doors.

Travelers will always walk-through these camps and unlock them before fighting the dungeon boss

If a traveler dies during the dungeon boss they can now always choose to respawn right before the fight starts.

Boss Camps can be fast-traveled to but not from.

Added "The Watcher's Domain" Boss Camp

Added "Cerenobia's Ruins" Boss Camp

Added "The Rat King's Arena" Boss Camp

New Enemies

Added 3 Autumn Regional enemies

Added "Leaf Warriors" - These leafy knights are quick dastards that will charge up close to attack Travelers with their large battle axes and shields

Added "Watcher Beetles" - These small beetles are minions of the Watcher that will take aim at Travelers from a distance. These beetles have a keen eye and will predict a Travelers movement, so be careful of moving in the same direction while fighting them!

Added "Armored Wyrms" - These fierce armored beasts deal heavy damage and deflect projectiles with their heavy armor with 70% damage reduction. Aim for their eye to deal critical damage and fell them quickly!

Added the "Royal Guard" knight variant

These Legendary enemies can be found on the alternate route from the Eventide Pass to the Autumn Forest and Wilds.

Royal Guards are quick and deal massive damage

Royal Guards have heavy armor and large shields so ranged attacks are mostly ineffective

If a Traveler doesn't have lots of gear, it may be wise to run from these terrifying foes!

New Miniboss - Autumn Bones

A new variant of the "Giant Bones" class of enemies, these large skeletons can be found in Autumn miniboss arenas

Updated enemy healthbars to better differentiate between enemy difficulties (Levels 1-5) with new borders, healthbar gradients and skulls

Updated enemy healthbar animations for appearing and defeating enemies

Updated notes and keys to a world-space summary

Notes and keys now display their information before being picked up

Updated signs to a world-space view

Updated item cards for item pickups to be world-space

Added animations for item cards

Added animations for interaction prompts

Fixed several interaction prompt UI bugs

Updated to world-space interaction prompt UI for the following interactions:

Signs

Vases

Resource Piles

Chests

Obelisks

Doors

Levers

Mining

Contract Boards

Relics

Museum Relic Viewing

Fishing

Keys

Collectible Notes

Hives

Dungeon Gems

Music

Updated the Autumn Forest Track

Added the Autumn Islands Dungeon Track

Added the Watcher Boss Track

Other Additions

Smoothed visual transitions for items being picked up and dropped

Added a gold chest behind the coliseum

Updated critical hit boxes for most enemies

Added 25% armor for all knight enemies

Added 50% armor for Royal Knights

Added 20% armor to Scorpic Stone enemies

Added 10% armor to Knight minibosses