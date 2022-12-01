Holomento - 🍂Autumn Islands Update🍂 (Version 0.6.2)

Hello Travelers!
Today I'm happy to share Holomento Early Access 0.6.2 -🍂Autumn Islands Update🍂!
This update features lots of new gameplay elements and areas including:
- An expanded Autumn Forest and Eventide Pass Region
- 4 new enemies and 1 new miniboss
- The Autumn Islands Dungeon
- The Watcher Dungeon Boss
- New puzzle mechanics and puzzles throughout the overworld
- Grindrails
- UI updates
- And lots more!
Check out the new trailer right here:
You can read the full patch notes below!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
Expanded Autumn Forest, Eventide Pass and other Regions
Eventide Pass Updates
- Added a new alternate journey route from the Eventide Pass through the Autumn Forest to reach the Central Valley
- Added a new miniboss arena to the alternate route from Eventide Pass to the Autumn Forest
- Added new shortcuts, chests, vases, hives and enemies to the Eventide Pass
- Updated camera collisions on the Eventide Pass Bridge to make railings less frustrating
- Added new puzzles to the Eventide Pass (including a guaranteed golden chest reward)
Autumn Forest Expansions and Updates
- Expanded the Autumn Region to the south and added the "Autumn Wilds" region
- Added several puzzles and item unlocks to the Autumn forest
- Updated Autumn Forest enemy spawns with new spawning pools including several new enemy types
- Updated Autumn Forest enemy drops
- Added new elevator shortcut between the Autumn Forest and Autumn Wilds
- Added new cave featuring numerous enemy spawns and loot in the Autumn Wilds
- Added the Autumn Islands in the distance to all overworld regions
- Updated river meshes and lake depth in the Autumn Forest
- Added several new shortcuts to the Autumn Wilds
- Added grindrails to the Autumn Region
Other Region Updates
- Added unlockable grindrails to the desert for quicker traversal across the large region
- Added a lighthouse and puzzle to the Central Valley
- Added several projectile launcher puzzles throughout the overworld
The Autumn Islands - Holomento's 3rd Dungeon
Added the Autumn Islands Dungeon featuring 10 unique puzzles and 3 alternate routes to experience them each
- Added starting islands with introductions to new puzzle mechanics
- Added 10 dungeon islands and puzzles
- Added new puzzle mechanics including projectile launcher, redirectors, flip-flop platforms, grindrails and more!
- Added The Watcher's Domain island
- Added The Autumn Islands Dungeon Completion mark for all classes
- Added the Autumn Islands Dungeon Gem (Eternal Gem) and it's passive that grants all follower 50% increased damage
The Watcher - Holomento's 3rd Dungeon Boss
- Added The Watcher
- The Watcher summons its Watcher Beetles throughout the battle and increases the summon rate as the battle carries on
- Damaging Watcher Beetles also damages the Watcher
- The Watcher is an aggressive foes that will try to melee the Traveler throughout the battle
- A good strategy to defeat this foe is keeping distance and focusing Watcher Beetles as he continues to summon them
New Items, Abilities and Passives
- Added several new overworld puzzles for unlocking new items
- Added the "Dark Wizard Hat" - a L5 Wanderer Hood alternative
- Added the "Cloaked Knight Helm" - a L5 Knight Helm/Wanderer Hood alternative
- Added "The Colt" - A revolver that has the "Demon's Bane" passive that instantly kills any demon enemies/minibosses
- Added the "Witch's Broom" - An accessory that increase movement speed
- Add follower items - a new class of accessory that gives the Traveler followers that passively attack foes / give the Traveler other benefits
- Added the "Watcher Beetle" - A follower item that gives the Traveler a follower beetle that passively fires projectiles at nearby enemies
- Added the "Watcher's Big Beetle" - A boss follower item that gives the Traveler a large follower beetle that passively fires projectile bursts at nearby enemies
- Added the "Eternal Gem" - The dungeon gem which grants a passive that increases follower damage by 50%
Enemy Armor System
Some enemies now have an armor stat that reflects projectiles and reduces ranged damage taken.
- This stat is shown on enemy healthbars denoted by a shield with the amount of armor indicated (this number is the % of damage reduced from ranged attacks)
- The distance projectiles are deflected is tied directly to the amount of armor an enemy has
- Armored enemies are more rare and typically more difficult than regular enemies
Grindrails
Added grindrails that allow quick traversal through large areas
- Added a grindrail "minigame" where xp can be earned while riding the rail
- Grindrails can be activated using buttons, levers and switches
- Grindrails can act as shortcuts or may sometimes be the only option to reach high-up or far-off locations (such as in the Autumn Islands dungeon)
Projectile Launchers and Redirectors
Added projectile launchers and redirectors - new puzzle elements that can be used to open doors, activate grindrails, open shortcuts and more!
- Redirectors are used to redirect projectiles from launchers (or in some cases Traveler projectiles) in a different direction
- Projectile launchers fire projectiles that can be used to activate doors, grindrails, moving platforms/blocks and other interactables
- Projectile launcher projectiles will always redirect when hitting redirectors
- Some projectile launchers can be controlled and rotated, use this to take aim at redirectors and projectile activators!
-
Magic Barriers
Added magic barriers that act as dungeon doors both inside the Autumn Islands Dungeon and out.
- These barriers can be activated/deactivated using buttons, levers and switches
- These barriers block projectiles and travelers
Boss Camps
Added Boss Camps that act as fast-travel target/respawn points in-front of Dungeon Boss doors.
- Travelers will always walk-through these camps and unlock them before fighting the dungeon boss
- If a traveler dies during the dungeon boss they can now always choose to respawn right before the fight starts.
- Boss Camps can be fast-traveled to but not from.
- Added "The Watcher's Domain" Boss Camp
- Added "Cerenobia's Ruins" Boss Camp
- Added "The Rat King's Arena" Boss Camp
New Enemies
Added 3 Autumn Regional enemies
- Added "Leaf Warriors" - These leafy knights are quick dastards that will charge up close to attack Travelers with their large battle axes and shields
- Added "Watcher Beetles" - These small beetles are minions of the Watcher that will take aim at Travelers from a distance. These beetles have a keen eye and will predict a Travelers movement, so be careful of moving in the same direction while fighting them!
- Added "Armored Wyrms" - These fierce armored beasts deal heavy damage and deflect projectiles with their heavy armor with 70% damage reduction. Aim for their eye to deal critical damage and fell them quickly!
Added the "Royal Guard" knight variant
- These Legendary enemies can be found on the alternate route from the Eventide Pass to the Autumn Forest and Wilds.
- Royal Guards are quick and deal massive damage
- Royal Guards have heavy armor and large shields so ranged attacks are mostly ineffective
- If a Traveler doesn't have lots of gear, it may be wise to run from these terrifying foes!
New Miniboss - Autumn Bones
- A new variant of the "Giant Bones" class of enemies, these large skeletons can be found in Autumn miniboss arenas
UI Updates
-
- Updated enemy healthbars to better differentiate between enemy difficulties (Levels 1-5) with new borders, healthbar gradients and skulls
- Updated enemy healthbar animations for appearing and defeating enemies
- Updated notes and keys to a world-space summary
- Notes and keys now display their information before being picked up
- Updated signs to a world-space view
- Updated item cards for item pickups to be world-space
- Added animations for item cards
- Added animations for interaction prompts
- Fixed several interaction prompt UI bugs
Updated to world-space interaction prompt UI for the following interactions:
- Signs
- Vases
- Resource Piles
- Chests
- Obelisks
- Doors
- Levers
- Mining
- Contract Boards
- Relics
- Museum Relic Viewing
- Fishing
- Keys
- Collectible Notes
- Hives
- Dungeon Gems
Music
- Updated the Autumn Forest Track
- Added the Autumn Islands Dungeon Track
- Added the Watcher Boss Track
Other Additions
- Smoothed visual transitions for items being picked up and dropped
- Added a gold chest behind the coliseum
- Updated critical hit boxes for most enemies
- Added 25% armor for all knight enemies
- Added 50% armor for Royal Knights
- Added 20% armor to Scorpic Stone enemies
- Added 10% armor to Knight minibosses
- Fixed a bug where the aim reticle would play it's fadeout animation even when the reticle was already hidden
- Fixed a bug where some enemies would get knocked back that shouldn't (skeleton archers, mushrooms, mortars, bosses, etc.)
- Fixed a bug where museum ribbon passives sometimes weren't evaluated
- Fixed a bug where Boss Chests did not spawn boss items
- Fixed a bug where the Dragonbone -> Lush Valley Load-in didn't switch to the Lush Valley region/music
- Fixed a bug where Artimus' interaction prompt was way above his head (not in the museum)
- Fixed Blacksmith Ghaddo's overlap for interaction
- Fixed a bug where enemies wouldn't despawn once the player revived
- Fixed the miner's pickaxe world mesh pickup offset
- Fixed a bug where shop NPC's "+1" shows up behind menu when something was purchased
- Fixed a bug where reviving after a boss fight would break the fight
Changed files in this update