We have listened to your feedback and adjusted some of the levels:

Level 15 has been nerfed, there are more crystals available for energy and charging costs much less power. This should offer more wiggle room for different solutions.

Level 05 has been sightly nerfed, we added more components to the stock making different solutions possible.

There was a workaround exploit available for level B2, which is no longer the case. Thanks for Tummie555 for reporting!