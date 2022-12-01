Good day, commanders! We have an update on board!
What's new:
• Improved target capturing near the island corners
• Improve the performance of the game and various bug fixes
Have a nice game!
Follow our news! There are a lot of new things ahead!
Navy War update for 1 December 2022
Update 5.03.01
