Navy War update for 1 December 2022

Update 5.03.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, commanders! We have an update on board!
What's new:
• Improved target capturing near the island corners
• Improve the performance of the game and various bug fixes
Have a nice game!
Follow our news! There are a lot of new things ahead!

