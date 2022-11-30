The 3rd Major Update is live!

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

New Features:

New Missions, Recipes, Maps and Dungeons will be unlocked.

Added new quests.

Now the Apothecary can be expanded to the third level

More facilities will be available as the Apothecary is expanded.

More facilities will be available as the Apothecary is expanded. Added "Room Decoration" feature to the Apothecary.

Furniture can be placed on the second floor of the Apothecary.

"Room Decoration" requires expansion of the Apothecary.

Added second piece of NPC gift list

Added "Forwarding agent" feature to dungeons.

You can pay them to transport the items to the Apothecary.

Changes:

Furniture can now be purchased at the shop according to the progress of the game.

Added 5-minute mode in Fishing Competition.

Now you can earn points for the number of fish you catch in Fishing Competitions.

Adjusted Fishing Competition algorithm.

Changed the determination of fish that can be caught with a higher class fishing rod.

Adjustment of crafting skills.

Now you can receive the title (Equipment) corresponding to your apothecary rank.

Changed the amount of wheat seeds given in Main mission.

Some bosses now repel attacks before and after switching skills.

Items on the shelves of the apothecary can now be selected individually when retrieving them.

Now you can check your apothecary rank while your store is open.

The "M" key on the keyboard and the “SELECT” button on the gamepad can now be used to shortcut to the map.

The number of sub-quests required to advance to rank B has been reduced from 20 to 15.

The number of times a dungeon has been cleared is now displayed.

Adjusted the rate of appearance of gems in dungeons.

Changed some item icons.

Changed the conditions for acquiring the “Blue Potion” recipe and the required materials.

”Spikegrass” is now available from some grasses.

Changed the name of the apothecary rank to "Avalon Apothecary Rank".

Modificated some localized text.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to localize.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the error with Yarandrala not reporting weapon damage.

Fix errors where the revived heroine would become unable to fight again after defeating a boss.

Fixed the error where the cut-in would remain visible when using heroine's skills.

Corrected rank notation for apothecary rank #1.

Fixed the error where Red's skill "Jeweler" did not work.

Corrected errors in sub-quest request text.

Fixed the error that caused important items in sub-quest to disappear.

Fixed the error that some potions being ordered correctly in the Apothecary.

Fixed the error that prevent “Sinuous Shotel” from repairing.

Corrected "pumpkin" graphic.

We appreciate all of your feedback!

New stories will continue to be added.

We are also planning to add new characters, maps, dungeons, and features.

Stay tuned for further updates!

