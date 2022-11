Share · View all patches · Build 10044736 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 05:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Rocket launcher projectile lifetime from 2.5 to 3.0.

This should prevent rockets from exploding before they hit an enemy.

Also changed the shape of some enemy soft collision hitboxes alongside soft collision acceleration and ai.

This significantly changes horde behavior, especially in ether. Let me know what you think!