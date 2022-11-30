 Skip to content

CyberBlocker Complete Edition update for 30 November 2022

Ver 1.3.1 アップデート / Ver 1.3.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10044658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver 1.3.1 アップデート
多言語対応しました。
中国語簡体字/繁体字、ロシア語、スペイン語、ポルトガル語、ドイツ語、フランス語、韓国語
Web翻訳ですので細かいニュアンスが違うのはご了承ください。
チャレンジモードACT-6にてボールが残っている状態でミスするとプレイ出来なくなる問題を修正。
その他細かい変更を行いました。

Ver 1.3.1 Update
Multilingual support.
Simplified/Traditional Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Korean
Please note that the translation is web-translated, so minor nuances may be different.
Fixed an issue where players could not play if they made a mistake while the ball was still in the air in Challenge Mode ACT-6.
Other minor changes have been made.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123391
  • Loading history…
