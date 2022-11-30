Ver 1.3.1 アップデート / Ver 1.3.1 Update

Ver 1.3.1 アップデート

多言語対応しました。

中国語簡体字/繁体字、ロシア語、スペイン語、ポルトガル語、ドイツ語、フランス語、韓国語

Web翻訳ですので細かいニュアンスが違うのはご了承ください。

チャレンジモードACT-6にてボールが残っている状態でミスするとプレイ出来なくなる問題を修正。

その他細かい変更を行いました。

Ver 1.3.1 Update

Multilingual support.

Simplified/Traditional Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Korean

Please note that the translation is web-translated, so minor nuances may be different.

Fixed an issue where players could not play if they made a mistake while the ball was still in the air in Challenge Mode ACT-6.

Other minor changes have been made.