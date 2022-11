Version 1.04 Update.

1.Optimized text content

2.Optimize the prompt description about ending 1

3.Fixed some missing voice

4.Added route hiding function for endings 4 and 5.

Now you can hide the route for endings 4 and 5 through the button located in the lower right corner of the header

Thank very much for suggestions from everyone.

We will learn from this experience and ensure that it will be better in the future.