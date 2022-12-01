 Skip to content

Orange Season update for 1 December 2022

Update Day!

Happy Update day!

The update for Orange Season will be live at 13:10 CET.

After an update, the game should load into the new build! (if the game still loads the old version, you can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the game).

More updates to the game will be coming soon as well!

Please let us know all your feedback and we're looking forward to seeing everyone play the new update online.

At 15;00 CET, we'll also be doing a live stream of the game on our YouTube: SOEDESCO YT

Thank you all for your support of the game!

Robert, Rafael & Kazz

