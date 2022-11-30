 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DREAMWILD update for 30 November 2022

DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 29th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10044131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings a few new features as well as a few fixes and improvements.
Let's go!

Gubbin Bank


The Gubbin bank is a new machine found in Cutie's Abode! You may store gubbins within it for later.
Using this machine, players will be able to pass Gubbins between playthroughs!

Other Changes:
  • New area added to Tutorial for practicing Surfing
  • DreamWeaver's Arena now has cleaner edges and no longer relies on needless random generation
  • Healing pool now has neat visual effects
  • Added Home Portal and explanation of portal types to Tutorial area
  • Caught Fish now give 5 HP and 5 Gubbins, rather than 1 of each
  • Caught Fish now have larger hitboxes, to make them easier to pick up
  • Player can now go fishing during the final boss fight
  • Fixed bug where a player dropping the Grappling Hook mid-hook would become permanently stuck
  • Fixed bug where a fishing rod's line would remain floating mid-air if the Rod was dropped

As always, I hope this patch will improve your DREAMWILD experience!
Feedback and bug reports are always welcome!

-Karbonic

Changed files in this update

Depot 2168451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link