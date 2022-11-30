DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 29th, 2022

This patch brings a few new features as well as a few fixes and improvements.

Let's go!

Gubbin Bank



The Gubbin bank is a new machine found in Cutie's Abode! You may store gubbins within it for later.

Using this machine, players will be able to pass Gubbins between playthroughs!

Other Changes:

New area added to Tutorial for practicing Surfing

DreamWeaver's Arena now has cleaner edges and no longer relies on needless random generation

Healing pool now has neat visual effects

Added Home Portal and explanation of portal types to Tutorial area

Caught Fish now give 5 HP and 5 Gubbins, rather than 1 of each

Caught Fish now have larger hitboxes, to make them easier to pick up

Player can now go fishing during the final boss fight

Fixed bug where a player dropping the Grappling Hook mid-hook would become permanently stuck

Fixed bug where a fishing rod's line would remain floating mid-air if the Rod was dropped

As always, I hope this patch will improve your DREAMWILD experience!

Feedback and bug reports are always welcome!

-Karbonic