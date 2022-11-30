DREAMWILD Patch Notes for November 29th, 2022

This patch brings a few new features as well as a few fixes and improvements.
Let's go!
Gubbin Bank
The Gubbin bank is a new machine found in Cutie's Abode! You may store gubbins within it for later.
Using this machine, players will be able to pass Gubbins between playthroughs!
Other Changes:
- New area added to Tutorial for practicing Surfing
- DreamWeaver's Arena now has cleaner edges and no longer relies on needless random generation
- Healing pool now has neat visual effects
- Added Home Portal and explanation of portal types to Tutorial area
- Caught Fish now give 5 HP and 5 Gubbins, rather than 1 of each
- Caught Fish now have larger hitboxes, to make them easier to pick up
- Player can now go fishing during the final boss fight
- Fixed bug where a player dropping the Grappling Hook mid-hook would become permanently stuck
- Fixed bug where a fishing rod's line would remain floating mid-air if the Rod was dropped
As always, I hope this patch will improve your DREAMWILD experience!
Feedback and bug reports are always welcome!
-Karbonic
