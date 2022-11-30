 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 30 November 2022

The SYNCED Open Beta kicks off on December 10 and runs until January 15!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We have big news, Runners...

Running for a total of 5 weeks over the holiday period, and featuring both PvE and PvP content, the SYNCED Open Beta will give players their best look yet at our upcoming "Rogue-Looter" shooter. Eager Runners can sign up right now to be eligible for exclusive in-game rewards!

We'll be releasing exciting new content on a weekly basis throughout the Open Beta, and there'll be a host of awesome community events across our social channels and on our Discord server.

Check out our handy FAQ to answer all your burning questions.

Jump into our Discord to get hyped with like-minded Runners: https://discord.gg/synced
And follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to stay ahead of all SYNCED news:

It's almost time...The Meridian awaits!

