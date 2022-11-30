This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have big news, Runners...

The SYNCED Open Beta kicks off on December 10 and runs until January 15!

Running for a total of 5 weeks over the holiday period, and featuring both PvE and PvP content, the SYNCED Open Beta will give players their best look yet at our upcoming "Rogue-Looter" shooter. Eager Runners can sign up right now to be eligible for exclusive in-game rewards!

We'll be releasing exciting new content on a weekly basis throughout the Open Beta, and there'll be a host of awesome community events across our social channels and on our Discord server.

Check out our handy FAQ to answer all your burning questions.

It's almost time...The Meridian awaits!