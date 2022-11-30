Update 106 - Holiday Patch 1 is now Live! Advent Calendar Starts Tonight

Howdy Folks!

It's almost time for our Meatmas Holiday Advent Calendar to begin, so we've gotten one last bit patch for the Snowglobe in beforehand. The Train can be ridden now! There's some ambient villagers, and just a bunch of final touches and polish we wanted in and hadn't gotten quite ready for last Friday.

If you haven't been with us for a Meatmas Advent Calendar before, this is how it works: each day between 12:01am and 1am PST, the Meatmas branch of H3VR will get a small update. If you download that and go into the Snowglobe, a new Advent Calendar box will be hidden SOMEWHERE in the scene. Find it, open it, and enjoy your new toy! Note that Advent toys aren't fully 'integrated' into the game until each Friday Main branch update, so they will not appear in the Item Spawner, or be available in other scenes until then.

REMEMBER, if you want to get the DAILY holiday updates this year, you MUST switch to the MEATMAS branch using the steps below.

Hope y'all have a Wonderful week!

Cheers,

All of us here at RUST LTD.

TO SWITCH TO THE MEATMAS BRANCH FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Meatmas!

Additions:

Added Sosig Villagers to the Meatmas Snowglobe (with options to reset/despawn them on Sosig Panel)

Added History of Meatmas Display to Snowglobe

Added Soft-shadow casting light to Snowglobe (disable shadows if this hits your perf hard on low spec machines)

Added New Sosig Template ID: Meatmas Civvie

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Hoodie

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Puffy Winter Jackets

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Turtleneck Sweaters

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Slouchy Knit Cap

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Bucket Hat

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Holiday Scarves and Earmuffs

Added New Sosig Clothing Group: Absurd number of Sunglasses

Changes:

Choo Choo Train can now be ridden (in smooth locomotion mode) and has a setting panel

Fixes: