Quality of Lift Changes Update (3.0.5)

3.0.5 Changelog

-ADDED THINGIES

-Added some worldbuilding to Neon Station

-Gave Chollie the skill "Bowtie"

-Gave Antonio the skill "Juggernaut Clover"

-Added the skill "Sunshine" to the Rosary item

-Added the "Freeze Spray" does Ice damage and has a high chance to freeze

-Added a new item "Spirit Key" (Lets you teleport between spirit tiles)

-BUG FIXES

-Fixed a fatal error that would make it impossible to finish Stone Creek and the Mansion

-Added "Pierce" weakness to missing enemies

-Fixed typo for element "Pierce"

-Fixed icon for element "Pierce"

-Tweaked numerous damage outputs for some physical attacks

-Navarro's mansion dialouge has been fixed

-All of the mansion puzzles have been patched

-Fixed the Warden mechanic and its explanation

-Fixed the Ball Puzzle in the Mansion

-Fixed alot of the battle items animations in battle

-Fixed the "Dispel Herb" not curing both Blindness and Frozen statuses

-The "Inertos" spell animation is fixed

-Fixed more spelling and grammer issues

-UPDATES

-Optimized more maps

-Updated some dialouge in Neon Station and The Plaza

-Revamped the item menu

-Removed "(potion)" from the name Shady Concotion

-Slightly buffed the healing of the Shady Concotion

-Buffed "Pierce" attacks

-Buffed "Gravity/Force" attacks

-More enemies are weak to Pierce damage

-All Mimic enemy types' speed has be drastically increased

-Autosave now also activates after visiting a shop

-Greatly decreased the amount of healing items enemies drop

-Updated the descriptions of some of the clues in the Mansion

-Updated the boss "The Mirror" to be more agressive

-Updated alot of tilesets for the mansion

-Instakill has been fully implemented

-Added and removed some Spirit Tiles

-Updated the sprites of the Poltergiest bosses

-Updated the movesets of the Poltergiest bosses

-Enemies won't spam status effect skills if the target already has the status

-Tweaked enemy Ai

-Windy Burritos heals more STA

-Changed some enemy weakness for balancing

-Updated ALOT of songs:

A Call From the Mystic(Title Theme)

NE in Ruins

The City in Ruins

The Plaza

Fight or Flight

Otus' Shop

Poetic Echoes

Rock'n It

Drifting Thru Life

The Intensity of it All

Alone

Remains of the Battleground

First Generals

First Generals (Osito's Fury)