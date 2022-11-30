Minor update for 11/29

Some minor updates include:

Locked doors are back and more annoying than ever before!

Input settings hopefully save now

FOV slider and crouch toggle

Added 3 new achievements (not sure if working yet)

Added a couple more masks 'cuz why not

Fixed money spent achievement for key purchases

I'm starting to look into getting other languages added as well as proximity voice chat. Many of you have posted some great ideas in the discussions and I am excited to get experimenting with them!