 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boo Men update for 30 November 2022

Minor update for 11/29

Share · View all patches · Build 10043866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor updates include:

  • Locked doors are back and more annoying than ever before!
  • Input settings hopefully save now
  • FOV slider and crouch toggle
  • Added 3 new achievements (not sure if working yet)
  • Added a couple more masks 'cuz why not
  • Fixed money spent achievement for key purchases

I'm starting to look into getting other languages added as well as proximity voice chat. Many of you have posted some great ideas in the discussions and I am excited to get experimenting with them!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1715731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link