November 30th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Karma Marble System
Players can acquire the ‘Karma Marble’ of their main Karma through gameplay (Ranked Match, Normal Match, Monster – Invasion, Monster – Abyss). Collected ‘Karma Marble’ can be used to purchase various costumes.
Karma Marble
Karma Marble can be acquired through gameplay. Players can acquire up to 100 Karma Marbles per week (From Monday 00:00 – Sunday 23:59 (UTC+0)). The Weekly Acquisition Limit will reset every Monday at 00:00 (UTC+0).
Karma Marble Shop
The acquired Karma can be checked in the Karma UI. Players can purchase various costumes depending on how many Karma Marbles have been collected.
Items that can be purchased with Karma Marble will be updated on a consistent basis.
Collection
Players can acquire the costume profile and title through the costumes sold in the Karma Marble Shop.
Karma Balance
Blazing Fist
[Reckless Charge]
- Reduced Endurance by 33%.
Diabolic Witch
[Demonic Awakening]
- Reduced the break damage upon cast around the user by 70%
- Reduced the break damage increase by 40%
Dance Of Wind
[Great Archer’s Soul]
- Reduced the break damage upon cast around the user by 70%
[Aimed Attack]
- Increased the stamina cost per second of right-click charging (2.04 > 10)
[Aim Charged Attack]
- Added a 20 stamina cost to right-click charging
- Reduced the break damage of the projectile by 50%
Fallen Light
[Bullet Time]
- Reduced the break damage upon cast around the user by 70
Aegis Knight
[Thunderous Charge]
- Reduced the delay in charging in by 50%
