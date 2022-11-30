November 30th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

 Players can acquire the ‘Karma Marble’ of their main Karma through gameplay (Ranked Match, Normal Match, Monster – Invasion, Monster – Abyss). Collected ‘Karma Marble’ can be used to purchase various costumes.

Karma Marble

Karma Marble can be acquired through gameplay. Players can acquire up to 100 Karma Marbles per week (From Monday 00:00 – Sunday 23:59 (UTC+0)). The Weekly Acquisition Limit will reset every Monday at 00:00 (UTC+0).

Karma Marble Shop

The acquired Karma can be checked in the Karma UI. Players can purchase various costumes depending on how many Karma Marbles have been collected.

Items that can be purchased with Karma Marble will be updated on a consistent basis.