Adjusted levels of audio effects

Adjusted the levels of certain audio effects after yesterday's audio patch
Likely will take one or two more of these before I'm happy with everything
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjusted the levels of certain audio effects after yesterday's audio patch
Likely will take one or two more of these before I'm happy with everything
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update