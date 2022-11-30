 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 30 November 2022

Adjusted levels of audio effects

Adjusted the levels of certain audio effects after yesterday's audio patch

Likely will take one or two more of these before I'm happy with everything

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
