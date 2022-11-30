0.2.0 Release

Version 0.2.0 is FINALLY here!!!
This is a large update!
-The new world, Hazy Caves, is now here and ready to be explored!
-The intro cutscene, as well as a few other story moments, have been completely reworked!
-Over 40 new enemies to defeat!
-A new teammate to be saved and added to your party!
-Some maps have been given a slight touch up
-Some balance changes to multiple enemies, weapons and armors, and a few bosses
-Some bug fixes
-An entirely ne..&)%^%(LLvlZZop@3 has been added!
This update has been extremely fun to work on and I sincerely hope you all enjoy what the new update has to offer!
See y'all in the next update patch!!!
Changed files in this update