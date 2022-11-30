 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 30 November 2022

Update 1.1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10043534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW
When you start a new multiplayer game, you'll have access to more tools, so each player will get one. Requires a new game.

CHANGED

  • Now instead of an icon, all interactions (like rotation or moving) display their respectful command key;
  • Crafting maps does not require Resin anymore;
  • Improved shadows performance for all quality settings;

FIXED

  • (Multiplayer) Effects from the other character won't show through the ground anymore;
  • Localization fixes;
  • Achievement for acquiring all vehicles now works properly;
  • Fixed a bug where some UI windows could repeatedly open;
  • Now brooms always show for staff members.

