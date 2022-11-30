Update 1.1.4.0

NEW
When you start a new multiplayer game, you'll have access to more tools, so each player will get one. Requires a new game.
CHANGED
- Now instead of an icon, all interactions (like rotation or moving) display their respectful command key;
- Crafting maps does not require Resin anymore;
- Improved shadows performance for all quality settings;
FIXED
- (Multiplayer) Effects from the other character won't show through the ground anymore;
- Localization fixes;
- Achievement for acquiring all vehicles now works properly;
- Fixed a bug where some UI windows could repeatedly open;
- Now brooms always show for staff members.
Changed files in this update