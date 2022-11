Share · View all patches · Build 10043523 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 02:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this update brings some sound polish and quality of life changes to the game

Added

Gamepad and keyboard controls are now saved between sessions

Dedicated reset speedrun button (unbind by default)

Changed

Music during and after the boss fight

Removed

Double press restart button to reset speedrun ( this was unintuitive, slow and could accidentally ruin speedruns in some cases. Now it's been replaced by a dedicated reset speedrun button as stated above)