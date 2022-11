Share · View all patches · Build 10043498 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 02:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Difficulty Update!

This update makes the game harder. With the encorporation of Sanity.

Changes:

-Sanity system. having your flashlight off reduces your sanity.

-Siren Head is much faster

-Siren heads AI is better

-Fixed bugs relating to Siren Heads AI

-Toggling flashlight in the final chase now works.

-Revamped Audio.

and much more!

I hope you all enjoy this update. Go find those kids, Officer.