Getting back to develompent with weekly updates

Hi! I'm finally getting back to development and slowly starting to update the game with small changes.

Starting from this week I'll try to add something new and fix problems every week.

Today small update features:

Critical points for enemies (Only for walking robots, big robots and bombs for now)

(Hitting critical point would double your damage)

Reboot button that allow you to restart game at any moment (T by default)

Less slippery movement (I'm still working on a better movement, any feedback would be nice)

Few other small changes and tweaks.

I've seen a lot of great comments under my last post and it showed me how you guys are really enjoying this game. This was really helpful for me to get back with updates. Thank you! I hope you like what comes next.