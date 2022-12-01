Game Patch

Hello adventurers,
We just released a patch with some bug fixes. As always, we hope you enjoy!
Patch notes:
- Added status effects to Cána to visually represent her behavior
- The controls page under settings now accurately reflects the player’s keyboard layout
- Gas and water tiles have been reverted back to the old version
- Fixed some issues with host migration desyncs and freezes
- Fixed the assassin’s sneak cooldown to be consistent
- Fixed an issue with interactables desyncing on host migration
- Added new UI for joining games
See you out there!
- The Demeo Team
Changed files in this update