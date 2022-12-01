 Skip to content

Demeo update for 1 December 2022

Game Patch

Build 10043333

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers,

We just released a patch with some bug fixes. As always, we hope you enjoy!

Patch notes:

  • Added status effects to Cána to visually represent her behavior
  • The controls page under settings now accurately reflects the player’s keyboard layout
  • Gas and water tiles have been reverted back to the old version
  • Fixed some issues with host migration desyncs and freezes
  • Fixed the assassin’s sneak cooldown to be consistent
  • Fixed an issue with interactables desyncing on host migration
  • Added new UI for joining games

See you out there!

- The Demeo Team

