Version 1.0.65 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Re-built the look sensitivity system in options settings and how it is used in game

Added vibration support for controllers (only mild implementation currently but the system was in the works so I threw it in)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where look sensitivity value would reset when loading into a game

Fixed a bug where changing look sensitivity while using the gurney would allow the player to rotate much faster

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.