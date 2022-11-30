 Skip to content

The Mortuary Assistant update for 30 November 2022

Version 1.0.65 Update

Build 10043257

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:
  • Re-built the look sensitivity system in options settings and how it is used in game
  • Added vibration support for controllers (only mild implementation currently but the system was in the works so I threw it in)
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where look sensitivity value would reset when loading into a game
  • Fixed a bug where changing look sensitivity while using the gurney would allow the player to rotate much faster

