Roboplant December update is out!

Dashing through the snow on a new alien planet….well, are you ready for our December official release?

As we anticipated in our article a few weeks ago, a new alien planet has landed in Roboplant's world and you can now build your hydroponics empire in a different, exciting environment. We decided to call this planet Kytoon and to cover it with snow and ice crystals in honour of the arrival of December and winter.

Some of you have already had the honour of testing this new game branch, finding all the nasty bugs and helping us fix them so we could make the gaming experience better. We thank you again for the messages you have sent us and for the enormous help! We hope you like the new game addition and enjoy playing Roboplant surrounded by a wintery environment.

For those of you who are new to the world of Roboplant, below you can find a small summary of the features that this new release will bring to the game:

A new planet, of course!



While you stay warm and cosy drinking some hot chocolate, you can immerse yourselves into a planet covered entirely with snow. On Kytoon you can do the same things you do on Maylo, plus there are some unique decorations related only to this planet. Ok, we are not really good at keeping secrets so we’ll just give you some clues: gifts, ribbons and a magical snowfall.

A better UI

We got a lot of feedback from you on the UI and how we should improve it and that is what we did. We focused on two aspects, planning the production and managing your workers.



Selecting what you wanted to produce was a tedious task, it required a lot of effort and clicks just to set up one producer. But with the new panel, you are now able to choose what you want to produce much more quickly and with less hustle.



Managing workers was also a bit complex, especially when you had to plan their priorities. We visually improved the UI making it more clear and easy to use.

New plants to grow: melon and praisie



We are growing our vegetable and fruit family with two new entries: a melon plant and an alien one called praisie. Praisie is an aromatic plant whose red and orange leaves are used to flavour dishes in various intergalactic cuisines due to their fragrant and slightly sweet flavour. Are you curious to check it out?

Move constructions and auto buy option

To make the game smoother, we decided to add two very important features.

The first one is the ability to move constructions and objects easily - the good part is that you can keep what has been planned for the object and if it's a producer you only need it to start it again. The same goes for the research table.

The second one is related to ordering materials. Before, you had to constantly check what was missing. Now, we added the possibility to automatically order new materials when they go below a certain threshold. This automatic check on missing resources is done twice a day, at 8 am and 8 pm, so plan accordingly!

Additional storages

If you are able to grow your business quickly, you will reach a certain point where the initial storage space will no longer be sufficient. For this reason, we have added the possibility of placing new additional storage to satisfy your needs!

Wind power at your disposal

In Kytoon you can use solar panels to produce electricity, but they won’t be very efficient because there isn’t much sun there. Luckily you have wind turbines at your disposal! They will give you a small and constant supply of energy. Be aware, on Maylo wind is not a big thing!

We still have many features to implement, the list is still long and we never stop!

In the meantime, we hope you can enjoy this Christmas season while having fun with our game. As always, write to us and let us know what you think!