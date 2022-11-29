 Skip to content

Manafinder update for 29 November 2022

Silent Blessing trial bugfix has been released!

Build 10042977

Manafinder's fifth patch has been released! (v1.05) This is a pretty minor patch, but it addresses a pretty elusive bug that prevented players from advancing through Leaves' Rest in Chapter III when they disabled the Command Remember option.

Once again, thank you for playing Manafinder! And apologies about this issue to those who encountered it. Please keep reporting any issues on this thread!
Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to finish the Leaves' Rest trial to obtain the Silent Blessing if they disabled de option Command Remember in the Options -> _General _section.

