Silent Blessing trial bugfix has been released!

Manafinder's fifth patch has been released! (v1.05) This is a pretty minor patch, but it addresses a pretty elusive bug that prevented players from advancing through Leaves' Rest in Chapter III when they disabled the Command Remember option.

Once again, thank you for playing Manafinder! And apologies about this issue to those who encountered it. Please keep reporting any issues on this thread!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1582410/discussions/0/3361398165646911469/

Patch Notes

Fixes